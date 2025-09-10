Serentica Renewables' Ambitious Expansion: Aiming for 17 GW of Green Energy by 2030
Serentica Renewables plans to expand its renewable capacity to 7.5 GW by 2027, further aiming for 17 GW by 2030. The growth includes projects with government utilities and new power purchase agreements. The company’s focus is on decarbonizing industries by offering advanced renewable solutions, anticipating significant emissions reduction.
Serentica Renewables is on an ambitious path to significantly increase its renewable energy capacity, intending to reach 7.5 gigawatts (GW) by the year 2027, as reported by CEO Akshay Hiranandani.
The company's current operational capacity stands at 1 GW, but it plans to expand through various new projects, including partnerships with government-operated Renewable Energy Implementation Agencies (REIAs). Notably, 40% of the expanded capacity will consist of these government projects.
By 2030, Serentica aspires to achieve 17 GW in operational capacity, combining renewable sources with innovative storage solutions like pumped-storage and battery systems. This effort aims to deliver over 50 billion units of clean energy annually, significantly reducing carbon emissions by nearly 47 million tonnes.
