Rising Rivers Create Havoc Across Northern India, Prompt Swift Government Response

On Wednesday, several residential zones in Kanpur found themselves underwater as the Ganga River's water level surged due to relentless rainfall. In the Bithoor Assembly constituency, the flood inundated homes with water reaching knee level, significantly hindering the daily activities of the local populace.

Meanwhile, the Yamuna River edged close to the danger mark early Wednesday morning, causing alarm among residents and officials alike. At the Old Yamuna Bridge, water levels hovered just below the 90-metre danger line, while in Agra, heavy rains elevated the river near the iconic Taj Mahal.

Elsewhere, states such as Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir are grappling with severe flooding and waterlogging due to persistent downpours. In response, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared an aid package of Rs 1,500 crore for Himachal Pradesh post an aerial survey. Plans for relief include housing reconstruction, road repair, and agricultural aid.

