Andhra Pradesh Mobilizes for Safe Return of Stranded Telugu Citizens in Nepal Amid Unrest

The Andhra Pradesh government is actively involved in the evacuation of 187 Telugu citizens stranded in Nepal due to ongoing unrest. Minister Nara Lokesh oversees operations, delaying other commitments. Cooperation with central agencies and the Indian Embassy is aimed at ensuring swift and safe repatriation amid escalating tensions in Nepal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2025 11:48 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 11:48 IST
Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Andhra Pradesh government has launched a significant operation to evacuate 187 Telugu citizens trapped in Nepal amid ongoing unrest. Andhra Pradesh Real Time Governance Minister Nara Lokesh is heading the initiative, coordinating from Amaravati to ensure their safe return.

Reflecting the urgency of the situation, Lokesh chose not to attend the NDA's 'Super Six Super Hit' event. Stranded individuals are located across four key areas in Nepal: Bafal, Similkot, Mahadev Hotel in Pahupati, and Pingalasthan in Gaushala. The state is working in tandem with Indian diplomatic resources to facilitate evacuation efforts.

As tension continues to mount in Nepal, President Ram Chandra Paudel is expected to engage in talks with 'Gen-Z' protesters seeking changes against corruption. The unrest, driven partly by a jobs crisis forcing thousands to leave Nepal daily, has been exacerbated by recent governmental challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

