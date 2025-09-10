Andhra Pradesh Mobilizes for Safe Return of Stranded Telugu Citizens in Nepal Amid Unrest

The Andhra Pradesh government has launched a significant operation to evacuate 187 Telugu citizens trapped in Nepal amid ongoing unrest. Andhra Pradesh Real Time Governance Minister Nara Lokesh is heading the initiative, coordinating from Amaravati to ensure their safe return.

Reflecting the urgency of the situation, Lokesh chose not to attend the NDA's 'Super Six Super Hit' event. Stranded individuals are located across four key areas in Nepal: Bafal, Similkot, Mahadev Hotel in Pahupati, and Pingalasthan in Gaushala. The state is working in tandem with Indian diplomatic resources to facilitate evacuation efforts.

As tension continues to mount in Nepal, President Ram Chandra Paudel is expected to engage in talks with 'Gen-Z' protesters seeking changes against corruption. The unrest, driven partly by a jobs crisis forcing thousands to leave Nepal daily, has been exacerbated by recent governmental challenges.

