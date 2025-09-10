Left Menu

China Condemns Israeli Strikes: A Call for Diplomatic Resolution

China's foreign ministry has criticized Israeli military actions in Doha, expressing strong opposition to what it views as a breach of Qatar's territorial integrity. The ministry highlighted concerns over possible escalation and emphasized the need to avert heightened tensions in the region through diplomatic efforts.

Updated: 10-09-2025 12:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
China's foreign ministry has publicly denounced Israeli airstrikes on Doha, marking a clear stance against Israel's actions. The condemnation comes amid growing global concern over the strikes.

Speaking at a regular press conference, foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian conveyed deep apprehensions regarding the potential escalation of tensions due to these strikes.

China urged all parties involved to exercise restraint and seek a peaceful resolution, stressing the importance of respecting national sovereignty and maintaining regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

