China Condemns Israeli Strikes: A Call for Diplomatic Resolution

China's foreign ministry has publicly denounced Israeli airstrikes on Doha, marking a clear stance against Israel's actions. The condemnation comes amid growing global concern over the strikes.

Speaking at a regular press conference, foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian conveyed deep apprehensions regarding the potential escalation of tensions due to these strikes.

China urged all parties involved to exercise restraint and seek a peaceful resolution, stressing the importance of respecting national sovereignty and maintaining regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)