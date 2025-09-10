Trump's Tariff Tactics: Pressuring EU to Target China and India

On Tuesday, former U.S. President Donald Trump called on EU officials to impose significant tariffs on China to exert economic pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to a U.S. official and an EU diplomat.

Trump also proposed similarly expansive tariffs on India, prompting reactions from both China and EU officials. China and India, both major buyers of Russian oil, have become focal points in efforts to isolate Russia economically.

Despite Trump's previous threats and actions against India, he suggests enhanced U.S.-India trade is possible. The EU remains cautious, balancing between tariffs and ongoing sanctions against Russia.