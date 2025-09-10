Trump's Tariff Tactics: Pressuring EU to Target China and India
Former U.S. President Donald Trump urged the EU to impose steep tariffs on China and India to pressure Russian President Vladimir Putin. China's opposition is clear, while Trump's tariffs aimed at India's Russian ties have been inconsistently deployed. Discussions continue as the EU weighs sanctions versus tariffs.
On Tuesday, former U.S. President Donald Trump called on EU officials to impose significant tariffs on China to exert economic pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to a U.S. official and an EU diplomat.
Trump also proposed similarly expansive tariffs on India, prompting reactions from both China and EU officials. China and India, both major buyers of Russian oil, have become focal points in efforts to isolate Russia economically.
Despite Trump's previous threats and actions against India, he suggests enhanced U.S.-India trade is possible. The EU remains cautious, balancing between tariffs and ongoing sanctions against Russia.
