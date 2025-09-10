Corporates Turn to Banks as Bond Yields Harden

Corporates may shift their credit sourcing back to commercial banks due to increasing bond yields in the debt market, a State Bank of India (SBI) official revealed on Wednesday.

Rama Mohan Rao Amara, managing director of SBI, noted a visible trend where companies are returning to banks for credit amid declining debt paper issuances.

This development comes as ten-year and 30-year state government bond yields have surged, potentially prompting more reliance on banks as a credit source. The situation remains dynamic, requiring ongoing observation.