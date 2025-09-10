Left Menu

Union Ministers Showcase Diverse Assets: From Cryptocurrency to Classic Cars

Union Ministers have declared a wide range of assets, from cryptocurrency to decades-old vehicles, according to the PMO website. Notable declarations include digital assets, vintage automobiles, and traditional assets like gold and mutual funds. The Reserve Bank of India cautions investors on cryptocurrency risks due to regulatory uncertainty.

A recent disclosure by the Council of Union Ministers unveils a fascinating array of assets, showcasing the diverse financial portfolios of India's senior officials. According to the declarations published on the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) website, the assets range from cryptocurrency investments to vintage vehicles and gold jewellery.

Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Rashtriya Lok Dal president Jayant Chaudhary, stands out as the sole minister declaring cryptocurrency investments, valued at Rs 21.31 lakh. His wife, Charu Singh, reported digital-asset holdings of Rs 22.41 lakh. In contrast, traditional investments like land and shares are subject to stringent regulations, while cryptocurrency remains in a regulatory grey area in India.

Among other notable declarations, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman disclosed mutual fund investments and jewellery, while Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari includes a classic ambassador car in his holdings. The Reserve Bank of India continues to caution potential investors about the risks associated with virtual currencies, citing factors like volatility and fraud.

