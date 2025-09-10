Left Menu

Guna Solar: Empowering Industries with Cost-Efficient Rooftop Solar Solutions

Guna Solar Private Limited has commissioned a 994.2kW rooftop solar plant for Modine Thermal Systems in Chennai. Funded under the OPEX model, the project slashes Modine's energy costs by 50%. Guna Solar ensures clean energy, efficiency, and savings through advanced technology and strategic power agreements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 10-09-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 18:12 IST
Guna Solar: Empowering Industries with Cost-Efficient Rooftop Solar Solutions
Guna Solar Private Limited, a leading Solar EPC company in India, has successfully launched a 994.2kW rooftop solar plant at Modine Thermal Systems' manufacturing facility in SIPCOT, Sriperumbudur.

This was financed under the OPEX model by SIDBI, meaning zero upfront costs for Modine Thermal, alongside a substantial 50% reduction in energy expenses from day one.

Through a Power Purchase Agreement, Guna Solar secures long-term operational efficiency for Modine, underpinning their sustainability and cost-saving strategies with cutting-edge solar technology and management.

