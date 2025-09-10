Left Menu

Umar Khalid Appeals to Supreme Court Against Bail Denial in Delhi Riots Conspiracy Case

Former JNU student Umar Khalid challenges the Delhi High Court's bail denial in a UAPA case linked to the 2020 Delhi riots. Khalid, along with other accused, faces charges of planning riots with a sinister motive. The Supreme Court will now hear the appeal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2025 19:17 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 19:17 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant legal development, Umar Khalid, a former Jawaharlal Nehru University student, has approached the Supreme Court to challenge the Delhi High Court's decision to deny him bail in the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) case. This case is tied to the alleged orchestrated conspiracy behind the 2020 north-east Delhi riots.

The Delhi High Court, on September 2, refused bail to Khalid and eight others, citing their suspected involvement in planning the riots which erupted in response to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). Other accused, including Sharjeel Imam and Gulfisha Fatima, have also petitioned the apex court following bail rejections.

According to Delhi Police, the riots were meticulously planned, with a 'sinister motive' in mind, and that inflammatory speeches made by Khalid and Imam were key in instigating communal tensions. The violence resulted in 53 fatalities and left over 700 injured during the protests. The Supreme Court's verdict could have far-reaching implications in this high-profile case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

