Haryana's Kharif Season Preparations: Ensuring Smooth Operations and Farmer Benefits

Haryana is gearing up for the upcoming Kharif season under the guidance of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. In a high-level meeting, Saini outlined strategic plans designed to prevent any inconvenience to farmers during this period, ensuring all necessary arrangements are operational across mandis and procurement centers.

The Chief Minister mandated the presence of an inspector at each grain market to streamline operations. He emphasized the importance of technology in providing farmers with updates about designated mandis via SMS. Additionally, a key focus is on promoting soybean farming due to its health benefits, which includes offering bonuses on its cultivation.

In further support of the agricultural community, Saini announced the establishment of moisture-testing labs in mandis and reinforced the government's fixed Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for various crops for the marketing year 2025-26. This initiative highlights the government's commitment to supporting farmers by ensuring a robust purchasing mechanism.

