Strengthening Ties: Italy and India's Growing Bilateral Relationship

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed their countries' robust bilateral relationship, emphasizing cooperation on trade, investment, and connectivity. Despite U.S. calls for import tariffs, Meloni did not mention them, focusing instead on collaboration and discussing Ukraine peace efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 10-09-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 20:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a recent phone call, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni lauded Italy's 'excellent' relationship with India to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, tactfully omitting any discussion of U.S.-requested EU tariffs on Indian imports. The diplomatic exchange highlights the depth of Indo-Italian cooperation amid calls for heightened trade barriers.

The leaders celebrated their nations' strong bilateral ties and pledged to enhance partnerships across trade, investment, and connectivity sectors, marking a commitment to fostering closer collaboration. This comes as U.S. President Donald Trump urges additional duties on China and India, citing geopolitical pressures.

While Meloni and Modi expressed mutual support for global ceasefire efforts in Ukraine, India continues its economic strategy of purchasing discounted Russian oil, a move underscoring the complex interplay between international diplomacy and national interests in the global energy sector.

