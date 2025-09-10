Tejashwi Yadav Lauds NDA's C P Radhakrishnan on VP Win, Highlights RJD Unity

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav extended his congratulations to C P Radhakrishnan, the NDA's nominee, on his election as the Vice President of India. Yadav expressed optimism that the newly elected Vice President would work inclusively with both government and opposition members.

Yadav highlighted that none of the RJD's MPs participated in cross-voting, underscoring the party's solidarity with the INDIA bloc. He emphasized the importance of an unbiased vice-presidency that upholds constitutional integrity and accommodates opposition voices.

The election saw a significant voter turnout with 767 out of 781 MPs voting. C P Radhakrishnan secured 452 votes, while the opposition candidate Justice (Retd) B Sudershan Reddy received 300. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated Radhakrishnan, expressing confidence in his ability to bolster constitutional values and parliamentary dialogue.

