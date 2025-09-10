Surge in Oracle Shares Propels Market Amid Rate Cut Hopes

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit fresh peaks, mainly driven by a meteoric rise in Oracle shares, which leaped 41% as AI companies spurred a demand for cloud services.

This growth among tech stocks was boosted by unexpected declines in producer prices in August, prompting significant speculation about potential interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve later this year.

As chip stocks rallied and Oracle's market cap approached that of Tesla, investor focus shifts to upcoming consumer price data for more U.S. inflation insights.