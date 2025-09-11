Perplexity Seals $20 Billion Valuation Round

In a landmark achievement, Perplexity has completed a $20 billion valuation round, according to sources from The Information. This achievement marks a pivotal financial milestone for the company, which operates at the forefront of technological innovation.

The substantial valuation reflects Perplexity's impressive growth trajectory and the increasing confidence investors have in its potential. Such a valuation positions the company favorably in the competitive landscape of tech enterprises.

This major development underscores Perplexity's trajectory as a significant player poised to influence the future of technology. The funding round is anticipated to help drive further innovations and expansion.

