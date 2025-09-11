Left Menu

U.S. Raid Impacts Korean Investment Decisions

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung expressed concerns over a U.S. immigration raid on a Hyundai project, detaining 300 workers, affecting Korean companies' investments in the U.S. Lee also addressed domestic tax policy and efforts for peace with North Korea amidst Pyongyang's indifferent response.

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has raised concerns following a U.S. immigration raid at a Hyundai Motor project in Georgia, detaining 300 South Korean workers. The incident, described as perplexing, could influence Korean firms' investment decisions in the U.S.

The detained workers are set to return to South Korea, while the situation has stirred unease among Korean businesses about operations in the United States. President Lee criticized an existing plan to alter capital gains tax laws, considering the current backlash unwarranted.

Despite North Korea's non-receptive stance, South Korea aims to enhance relations and uphold peace efforts on the peninsula, stated President Lee during the recent press briefing.

