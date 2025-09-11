Left Menu

PM Modi Celebrates RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's 75th Birthday with Heartfelt Tribute

Prime Minister Narendra Modi commended RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat on his 75th birthday, acknowledging his lifelong dedication to promoting equality, harmony, and national unity. Bhagwat, who became the RSS Chief in 2009, is praised for leading transformative changes within the organization, including during the pandemic.

11-09-2025
PM Narendra Modi and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat (Photo/@narendramodi). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the occasion of Mohan Bhagwat's 75th birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended warm greetings and highlighted Bhagwat's enduring commitment to the ideals of equality and national unity. In a heartfelt message shared on platform X, PM Modi acknowledged Bhagwat's dedication to serving the nation, guided by the principle of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'.

Bhagwat, who ascended to the esteemed position of Sarsanghchalak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in 2009, has been a significant figure in promoting societal empowerment. Modi's tribute also recounts Bhagwat's pivotal role during the anti-Emergency movement, his efforts in rural development, and his tenure as the organization's General Secretary.

PM Modi lauded Bhagwat's progressive leadership in implementing notable changes within RSS, including during the COVID-19 pandemic. Modi reflected on Bhagwat's guidance encouraging volunteers to engage in community service while maintaining safety protocols. Underlining Bhagwat's insightful leadership, Modi described his tenure as a period of transformation for the Sangh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

