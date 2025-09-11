Left Menu

Dollar's Resilience Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

The dollar remained stable in Asia amid expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut next week following a dip in U.S. factory-gate prices. Traders are pricing in a certain rate reduction, while political maneuvers around Fed appointments draw attention. Global currency pairs show mixed movements amid geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2025 10:54 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 10:54 IST
Dollar's Resilience Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The dollar held steady in Asian markets on Thursday, buoyed by decreased U.S. factory-gate prices, which spurred expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut next week. The dollar index inched up 0.1% to 97.83, climbing for a third straight session.

Currency strategist Rodrigo Catril notes that the market anticipates a rate cut in September with potential for further easing this year. The CME Group's FedWatch tool indicates an 8.9% probability of a significant 50 bps rate cut, while a 25 bps reduction is widely anticipated.

Meanwhile, U.S. political attention focuses on appointments to the Fed's panel, with the Trump administration seeking to remove Governor Lisa Cook before the upcoming Fed meeting. In related currency movements, the euro gained slightly before the ECB's policy meeting, while the yen remained steady, and the Australian dollar retreated slightly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Newcastle United Teams Up with BYDFi for Global Digital Expansion

Newcastle United Teams Up with BYDFi for Global Digital Expansion

 India
2
Rising Toll of Brain-Eating Amoeba in Kerala

Rising Toll of Brain-Eating Amoeba in Kerala

 India
3
Banjara Community's Quest for ST Status in Maharashtra

Banjara Community's Quest for ST Status in Maharashtra

 India
4
South Korean Stock Market Surges Amid Reform Promises

South Korean Stock Market Surges Amid Reform Promises

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025