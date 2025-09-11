Dollar's Resilience Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

The dollar held steady in Asian markets on Thursday, buoyed by decreased U.S. factory-gate prices, which spurred expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut next week. The dollar index inched up 0.1% to 97.83, climbing for a third straight session.

Currency strategist Rodrigo Catril notes that the market anticipates a rate cut in September with potential for further easing this year. The CME Group's FedWatch tool indicates an 8.9% probability of a significant 50 bps rate cut, while a 25 bps reduction is widely anticipated.

Meanwhile, U.S. political attention focuses on appointments to the Fed's panel, with the Trump administration seeking to remove Governor Lisa Cook before the upcoming Fed meeting. In related currency movements, the euro gained slightly before the ECB's policy meeting, while the yen remained steady, and the Australian dollar retreated slightly.

(With inputs from agencies.)