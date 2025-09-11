Left Menu

House Help and Accomplice Suspected in Hyderabad Murder Case

A 50-year-old woman was murdered at her Hyderabad residence, with police suspecting a Jharkhand-based house help and an accomplice. A video surfaced of the suspects in the building, leading to an ongoing investigation. The victim's family discovered her body after returning home from work.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2025 10:58 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 10:58 IST
Telangana Police (Photo/@TelanganaCOPs). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking development from Hyderabad, a 50-year-old woman was discovered dead in her home, stabbed multiple times, as confirmed by Kukatpally Police. Authorities have zeroed in on a Jharkhand-based house help and an accomplice as prime suspects.

According to police officials, the tragic incident came to light when the woman's family, upon returning from their business, found her phone unanswered and the door locked. They broke it open to find her lifeless body.

Significant progress has been made in the investigation with the recovery of a video showing the house help and another individual near the crime scene. The woman's body has been sent for post-mortem as police delve deeper into the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

