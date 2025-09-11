House Help and Accomplice Suspected in Hyderabad Murder Case

In a shocking development from Hyderabad, a 50-year-old woman was discovered dead in her home, stabbed multiple times, as confirmed by Kukatpally Police. Authorities have zeroed in on a Jharkhand-based house help and an accomplice as prime suspects.

According to police officials, the tragic incident came to light when the woman's family, upon returning from their business, found her phone unanswered and the door locked. They broke it open to find her lifeless body.

Significant progress has been made in the investigation with the recovery of a video showing the house help and another individual near the crime scene. The woman's body has been sent for post-mortem as police delve deeper into the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)