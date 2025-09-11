Pioneering Sustainable Tourism: ADB and India Partner for Tehri Lake Development

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Government of India have inked a $126.42 million loan to propel sustainable tourism at Uttarakhand's Tehri Lake. This initiative is set to bolster rural development through eco-friendly and climate-resilient measures, as announced by the Ministry of Finance.

Juhi Mukherjee, Joint Secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs, and Kai Wei Yeo from ADB's India Resident Mission have signed the agreement. This project is a step towards making Uttarakhand a year-round tourist hub, focusing on job creation, income diversification, and building climate resilience, according to Mukherjee and Yeo's joint statement.

The initiative targets the economically challenged and climate-sensitive Tehri Garhwal District. It promises to enhance tourism planning, upgrade infrastructure, improve sanitation, and boost disaster preparedness, benefiting over 87,000 residents and attracting 2.7 million tourists annually. Key interventions include women-led initiatives, universal design access, and microenterprise support.

(With inputs from agencies.)