Fertiliser Frenzy: Lathi-Charge Chaos Amid Surplus Stock

The political landscape in Madhya Pradesh is heating up, as Congress leader Umang Singhar levels serious accusations against the state government. At a press conference, Singhar claimed that farmers are being subjected to police lathi-charges in various parts of the state due to mismanagement of fertiliser distribution, despite the region reportedly having an abundant surplus.

Singhar pointed to incidents at Karahiya Mandi in Rewa and Vrahatkar Sahakari Sanstha in Bhind, where police allegedly resorted to force against farmers in early September. He accused the state government of playing into the hands of black-marketeers, failing to utilise their full powers under existing regulations like the Essential Commodities Act and the Fertiliser Control Order.

Referring to official reports, Singhar emphasized that the issue was not a shortage of fertilisers, but a collapse in distribution and planning. He warned of political fallout, arguing that while agriculture forms a backbone of the state's economy, missteps in sector management could cost the ruling government support among the agrarian community in upcoming elections.

