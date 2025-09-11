Switzerland's Bold Move: Building Gold Refineries in the U.S. to Ease Trade Tensions

In response to high U.S. trade tariffs, Switzerland is planning a strategic move by proposing the construction of a gold refinery in the United States. This initiative aims to address the trade deficit largely attributed to Swiss exports of gold, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals.

Confidential discussions are ongoing between Swiss officials and the U.S., as Switzerland looks to increase its refining capacity stateside. This strategy includes possibly meeting U.S. gold demand from within the country itself.

Additionally, Switzerland's pharmaceutical sector is eyeing increased local production in the U.S. to avoid future tariffs and potentially export from U.S. soil. This comprehensive approach seeks to stabilize trade relations and mitigate economic impacts.