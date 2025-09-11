Left Menu

Switzerland's Bold Move: Building Gold Refineries in the U.S. to Ease Trade Tensions

Switzerland is considering constructing a gold refinery in the U.S. to mitigate trade tariffs imposed by President Trump. The plan aims to balance the trade deficit caused by Swiss exports, including gold, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals. Ongoing talks seek U.S. investment and production to alleviate tariff concerns.

11-09-2025
In response to high U.S. trade tariffs, Switzerland is planning a strategic move by proposing the construction of a gold refinery in the United States. This initiative aims to address the trade deficit largely attributed to Swiss exports of gold, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals.

Confidential discussions are ongoing between Swiss officials and the U.S., as Switzerland looks to increase its refining capacity stateside. This strategy includes possibly meeting U.S. gold demand from within the country itself.

Additionally, Switzerland's pharmaceutical sector is eyeing increased local production in the U.S. to avoid future tariffs and potentially export from U.S. soil. This comprehensive approach seeks to stabilize trade relations and mitigate economic impacts.

