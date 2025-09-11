YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra Charged in Espionage Case: A Legal Confrontation Looms

A court in Hisar, Haryana, has initiated a video conference hearing for Jyoti Malhotra, a YouTuber embroiled in a high-profile espionage case. Accused of transmitting sensitive military information to Pakistani intelligence, Malhotra was not physically present during the proceedings.

The court has planned another hearing for September 16, where she is expected to appear in person. Malhotra's legal representative, Kumar Mukesh, indicated that the charge sheet remains undisclosed, and anticipates further developments.

Arrested on May 16 under the Official Secrets Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Malhotra's case aligns with a broader effort to dismantle a suspected spy ring linked to the April 22 Pahalgam terror incident. Investigations tie her to Pakistani High Commission personnel, fostering concerns about espionage activities.

Malhotra is one of several individuals detained in a unified sweep across Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. Authorities allege these suspects harnessed social media to extract valuable information. Reports confirm multiple trips by Malhotra to Pakistan, with notable interactions with intelligence officials.

Despite her YouTube channel 'Travel with Jo' amassing over 480 videos, including numerous from Pakistan, Malhotra was denied bail on June 11 due to the ongoing inquiry. The court extended her judicial custody, and the latest remote hearing occurred today, setting the stage for the next court date.

Officials assert Malhotra's meetings with a Pakistani diplomat, identified as Ahsan-ur-Rahim, and her ventures to Pakistan, casting shadows over her activities. As Haryana Police filed a chargesheet on August 16, Malhotra's father, Haris, insists her motives were innocent, seeking the return of confiscated devices.