KSFE Honored with Prestigious Swadesh Samman Award

The Kerala State Financial Enterprises (KSFE) has been honored with the Swadesh Samman Award at the 6th Swadesh Conclave. The award recognizes KSFE's exceptional leadership and growth in the public sector non-banking institutions, doubling its business volume to a lakh crore during the current Kerala government’s tenure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2025 17:30 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 17:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala State Financial Enterprises (KSFE) has been awarded the prestigious Swadesh Samman Award at the 6th edition of the Swadesh Conclave in New Delhi. The honor highlights KSFE's outstanding performance and leadership in the public sector non-banking institutions, marking a significant achievement for the organization.

Presented by Hon'ble Union Minister for Tourism and Culture, Sri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, the award was received by KSFE Chairman Sri Varadarajan and Managing Director Dr. S.K. Sanil. Justice Kotishwar Singh handed over the Certificate of Honor, recognizing KSFE's exceptional contributions to the nation's MNBC sector.

Chairman Varadarajan proudly announced that KSFE's business volume has doubled under the Kerala government, thanks to accountability and transparency. Dr. Sanil added the company's profitability results from modern initiatives and technological advancements, with a notable profit of ₹512 crore in the last fiscal year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

