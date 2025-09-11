KSFE Honored with Prestigious Swadesh Samman Award

The Kerala State Financial Enterprises (KSFE) has been awarded the prestigious Swadesh Samman Award at the 6th edition of the Swadesh Conclave in New Delhi. The honor highlights KSFE's outstanding performance and leadership in the public sector non-banking institutions, marking a significant achievement for the organization.

Presented by Hon'ble Union Minister for Tourism and Culture, Sri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, the award was received by KSFE Chairman Sri Varadarajan and Managing Director Dr. S.K. Sanil. Justice Kotishwar Singh handed over the Certificate of Honor, recognizing KSFE's exceptional contributions to the nation's MNBC sector.

Chairman Varadarajan proudly announced that KSFE's business volume has doubled under the Kerala government, thanks to accountability and transparency. Dr. Sanil added the company's profitability results from modern initiatives and technological advancements, with a notable profit of ₹512 crore in the last fiscal year.

(With inputs from agencies.)