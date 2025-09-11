Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Boy's Desperation for Smartphone Ends in Heartbreaking Incident

A 12-year-old boy from Jharkhand's Dumka district allegedly died by suicide after his mother declined to buy a smartphone due to financial constraints. The incident occurred post a heated argument, leading the child to take his life while his father works as a laborer in Bengaluru.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dumka | Updated: 11-09-2025 20:01 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 20:01 IST
Tragic Loss: Boy's Desperation for Smartphone Ends in Heartbreaking Incident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Jharkhand's Dumka district, a 12-year-old boy allegedly took his own life after his mother refused to buy him a smartphone, citing financial challenges. The incident has shocked the local community.

Sources from the police have identified the deceased's mother as Badrika Devi. Officers report that the boy had frequent disputes with his mother about the smartphone. Despite persistent demands, Devi, constrained by their tight financial situation, couldn't fulfill his request.

On the fateful Thursday, the boy returned from school and quarreled again with his mother. When Devi came back from the fields, she found her son hanging in their home. The boy's body has been sent for post-mortem to Phulo Jhano Medical College and Hospital.

TRENDING

1
Filippo Ganna Triumphs in Thrilling Vuelta Time Trial Showdown

Filippo Ganna Triumphs in Thrilling Vuelta Time Trial Showdown

 Spain
2
Dramatic Arrest: Infamous Gang Member Nabbed in Delhi Shootout

Dramatic Arrest: Infamous Gang Member Nabbed in Delhi Shootout

 India
3
Tragedy in Latur: Man's Sacrifice Ignites OBC Quota Debate

Tragedy in Latur: Man's Sacrifice Ignites OBC Quota Debate

 India
4
South Korean Workers Return Home After Georgia Immigration Raid

South Korean Workers Return Home After Georgia Immigration Raid

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025