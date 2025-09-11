Tragic Loss: Boy's Desperation for Smartphone Ends in Heartbreaking Incident

In a tragic incident in Jharkhand's Dumka district, a 12-year-old boy allegedly took his own life after his mother refused to buy him a smartphone, citing financial challenges. The incident has shocked the local community.

Sources from the police have identified the deceased's mother as Badrika Devi. Officers report that the boy had frequent disputes with his mother about the smartphone. Despite persistent demands, Devi, constrained by their tight financial situation, couldn't fulfill his request.

On the fateful Thursday, the boy returned from school and quarreled again with his mother. When Devi came back from the fields, she found her son hanging in their home. The boy's body has been sent for post-mortem to Phulo Jhano Medical College and Hospital.