India's Ethanol Revolution: A Step towards Global Market

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi urged biofuel producers to boost ethanol production for exports. He praised India’s progress in ethanol blending from 1.5% to 20%, lauding its economic and environmental impact. Government initiatives have transformed the sugar sector, enhancing energy security and generating farmer income.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 20:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has called on biofuel producers to ramp up ethanol production and target international markets, as he addressed the India Sugar and Bio-Energy Conference 2025. The Minister highlighted India's remarkable progress in ethanol blending, energy security, and rural prosperity.

The conference, organized by the Indian Sugar and Bio-energy Manufacturers Association (ISMA), underscored the sugar industry's pivotal role in driving sustainable growth within India's circular bio-economy. Joshi emphasized the transformation of India's sugar sector over the past decade, detailing the national policy on biofuels and its significant economic and environmental benefits.

The minister cited a substantial increase in ethanol blending from 1.5% in 2014 to 20% today, alongside the reduction of foreign crude oil dependence. Encouraging innovation and technology adoption, he affirmed that timely payments to farmers and increased income for sugar mills and farmers are central to government policy. Meanwhile, ISMA maintains stability in sugar production estimates, reinforcing confidence in the sector's progression.

(With inputs from agencies.)

