Hyundai's Battery Plant Faces Delays After Major Immigration Raid

Hyundai Motor's co-owned battery plant in Georgia has encountered a significant setback, enduring a minimum delay of two to three months due to a recent immigration raid, according to CEO Jose Munoz. This facility, a joint venture with South Korea's LG Energy Solution, was at the forefront of the largest single-site enforcement operation ever by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

In his initial public statement since the raid, Munoz expressed surprise upon receiving the news and promptly investigated to determine Hyundai's involvement, ultimately finding that the affected workers were primarily employed by LG's suppliers. He explained that such specialized workers are necessary during the plant's early construction phase.

Highlighting the need for skilled labor and specific equipment not readily available in the U.S., Munoz contextualized the incident at an automotive event in Detroit, providing insights into the complexities of launching new auto battery manufacturing facilities.