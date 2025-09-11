Left Menu

Indian Railways Enhances Mizoram's Connectivity with New Train Services

Indian Railways introduces three new train services from Sairang, Aizawl, connecting Mizoram to key destinations. Inaugural runs occur on September 13, followed by regular operations. Rajdhani and Express trains will link Sairang with Anand Vihar, Guwahati, and Kolkata, significantly bolstering Mizoram's rail connectivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2025 22:04 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 22:04 IST
Indian Railways Enhances Mizoram's Connectivity with New Train Services
Representative image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to boost connectivity, Indian Railways has unveiled three new pairs of train services originating from Sairang station in Aizawl, Mizoram. This ambitious initiative, commencing on September 13 with inaugural runs, aims to strengthen transport links between the northeastern state capital and major destinations across the country.

Among these new services is the Rajdhani Express, Train No. 02507, departing Sairang on the debut run at 10:00 hrs on September 13. It reaches Anand Vihar Terminal by 07:30 hrs on September 15. Following this, Train No. 20507 Rajdhani Express will begin its regular Friday services from September 19, traversing a route via Badarpur Jn., Guwahati, and several other key stations.

Additionally, a special service, Train No. 05609 running from Bairabi to Sairang, and an Express service to Kolkata are slated to enhance regional connectivity as part of this comprehensive plan. This move is expected to significantly influence travel and transport dynamics in the region, providing more options for passengers and fostering economic growth in Mizoram and beyond.

TRENDING

1
Himachal's Infrastructure Crumbles Amid Torrential Rains

Himachal's Infrastructure Crumbles Amid Torrential Rains

 India
2
Kerala's Battle Against Amoebic Meningoencephalitis: A Public Health Mission

Kerala's Battle Against Amoebic Meningoencephalitis: A Public Health Mission

 India
3
Crackdown on Rajasthan's Drug Factory

Crackdown on Rajasthan's Drug Factory

 India
4
Delhi Police Thwart Pakistan-Linked Jihadist Plot Targeting India

Delhi Police Thwart Pakistan-Linked Jihadist Plot Targeting India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025