Indian Railways Enhances Mizoram's Connectivity with New Train Services

In a significant move to boost connectivity, Indian Railways has unveiled three new pairs of train services originating from Sairang station in Aizawl, Mizoram. This ambitious initiative, commencing on September 13 with inaugural runs, aims to strengthen transport links between the northeastern state capital and major destinations across the country.

Among these new services is the Rajdhani Express, Train No. 02507, departing Sairang on the debut run at 10:00 hrs on September 13. It reaches Anand Vihar Terminal by 07:30 hrs on September 15. Following this, Train No. 20507 Rajdhani Express will begin its regular Friday services from September 19, traversing a route via Badarpur Jn., Guwahati, and several other key stations.

Additionally, a special service, Train No. 05609 running from Bairabi to Sairang, and an Express service to Kolkata are slated to enhance regional connectivity as part of this comprehensive plan. This move is expected to significantly influence travel and transport dynamics in the region, providing more options for passengers and fostering economic growth in Mizoram and beyond.