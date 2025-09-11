Haryana Harnesses Solar Energy for a Sustainable Future

Haryana's Energy Minister Anil Vij announced on Thursday that the state has made significant strides in solar energy, already installing over 2.1 GW of solar capacity. The state continues to expand its rooftop solar initiatives across homes, industries, and institutions.

Addressing a meeting in Ambala, Vij highlighted the distribution of over 1.65 lakh solar irrigation pumps under the PM-KUSUM scheme, aiding farmers in reducing costs and emissions. India's ambitious goals include achieving 500 GW of non-fossil energy by 2030, cutting carbon emissions by 1 billion tonnes, and reaching net-zero by 2070.

Vij's gathering included Jenny Lin Granados Maano from the Philippines, showcasing her nation's unique decentralized energy model. Haryana is considering a similar approach, potentially attracting a Rs 1,000 crore investment. The meeting emphasized the importance of global cooperation in advancing green energy solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)