Left Menu

Haryana Harnesses Solar Energy for a Sustainable Future

Haryana's Energy Minister Anil Vij discusses the rapid expansion of solar energy in the state, highlighting over 2.1 GW of solar capacity installed. The state aims to enhance rooftop solar adoption and collaborative global efforts. Vij emphasizes India's renewable energy targets and the role of green energy in future development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-09-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 22:07 IST
Haryana Harnesses Solar Energy for a Sustainable Future
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana's Energy Minister Anil Vij announced on Thursday that the state has made significant strides in solar energy, already installing over 2.1 GW of solar capacity. The state continues to expand its rooftop solar initiatives across homes, industries, and institutions.

Addressing a meeting in Ambala, Vij highlighted the distribution of over 1.65 lakh solar irrigation pumps under the PM-KUSUM scheme, aiding farmers in reducing costs and emissions. India's ambitious goals include achieving 500 GW of non-fossil energy by 2030, cutting carbon emissions by 1 billion tonnes, and reaching net-zero by 2070.

Vij's gathering included Jenny Lin Granados Maano from the Philippines, showcasing her nation's unique decentralized energy model. Haryana is considering a similar approach, potentially attracting a Rs 1,000 crore investment. The meeting emphasized the importance of global cooperation in advancing green energy solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Himachal's Infrastructure Crumbles Amid Torrential Rains

Himachal's Infrastructure Crumbles Amid Torrential Rains

 India
2
Kerala's Battle Against Amoebic Meningoencephalitis: A Public Health Mission

Kerala's Battle Against Amoebic Meningoencephalitis: A Public Health Mission

 India
3
Crackdown on Rajasthan's Drug Factory

Crackdown on Rajasthan's Drug Factory

 India
4
Delhi Police Thwart Pakistan-Linked Jihadist Plot Targeting India

Delhi Police Thwart Pakistan-Linked Jihadist Plot Targeting India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025