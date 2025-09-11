Ukrainian Drones Target Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant

Ukrainian drones launched an attack on a training center located at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, according to the Moscow-installed administration overseeing the Russian-held plant in Ukraine.

Reports confirm no casualties, although authorities are still assessing the extent of any potential damage caused by the incident.

The Zaporizhzhia plant has been a critical point of contention since falling into Russian hands early in the 2022 invasion, with each side frequently accusing the other of actions that could lead to a nuclear disaster.

