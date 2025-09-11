Left Menu

Ukrainian Drones Target Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant

Ukrainian drones reportedly attacked a training center at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, currently under Russian control. The attack resulted in no casualties, and any potential damage is under assessment. The Zaporizhzhia plant has been a focal point since its capture during Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2025 23:06 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 23:06 IST
Ukrainian Drones Target Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukrainian drones launched an attack on a training center located at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, according to the Moscow-installed administration overseeing the Russian-held plant in Ukraine.

Reports confirm no casualties, although authorities are still assessing the extent of any potential damage caused by the incident.

The Zaporizhzhia plant has been a critical point of contention since falling into Russian hands early in the 2022 invasion, with each side frequently accusing the other of actions that could lead to a nuclear disaster.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amazon's Indigenous Guardians: Protecting Health and Environment

Amazon's Indigenous Guardians: Protecting Health and Environment

 Brazil
2
Turbulent Times for World Champion D Gukesh at FIDE Grand Swiss

Turbulent Times for World Champion D Gukesh at FIDE Grand Swiss

 Uzbekistan
3
Activist Umar Khalid Challenges 2020 Delhi Riots Case Framing

Activist Umar Khalid Challenges 2020 Delhi Riots Case Framing

 India
4
Supreme Verdict: Bolsonaro's Conviction

Supreme Verdict: Bolsonaro's Conviction

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI can transform urban transport into sustainable MaaS systems

Quantum AI boosts cybersecurity with superior accuracy and efficiency

AI threatens authenticity yet boosts creativity in traditional arts

Cyberbullying crisis deepens as schools struggle with weak prevention systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025