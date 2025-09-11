Ukrainian Drones Target Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant
Ukrainian drones reportedly attacked a training center at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, currently under Russian control. The attack resulted in no casualties, and any potential damage is under assessment. The Zaporizhzhia plant has been a focal point since its capture during Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2025 23:06 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 23:06 IST
Ukrainian drones launched an attack on a training center located at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, according to the Moscow-installed administration overseeing the Russian-held plant in Ukraine.
Reports confirm no casualties, although authorities are still assessing the extent of any potential damage caused by the incident.
The Zaporizhzhia plant has been a critical point of contention since falling into Russian hands early in the 2022 invasion, with each side frequently accusing the other of actions that could lead to a nuclear disaster.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
IMF and Ukraine: Shaping a New Financial Path Amidst Conflict
Tragic End: Arrests Made in Fatal Acid Attack Case
Former BJP MLA's Home Attacked Amid Old Feud in Rajasthan
Unmasking a Global Terror Network: Weapons Recovered in Amritsar Attack Case
Diplomatic Efforts in Ukraine: Zelenskiy Meets U.S. Envoy