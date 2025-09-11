Supreme Court Orders SIT Probe into Akola Communal Violence

In a landmark decision, the Supreme Court on Thursday instructed the Maharashtra government to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) comprising senior Hindu and Muslim police officers. This team will investigate the alleged assault of a 17-year-old boy during the communal violence in Akola on May 13, 2023, which resulted in one death and eight injuries, including those of two police officers.

The victim, Mohammad Afzal Mohammad Sharif, claims he witnessed the murder of auto-rickshaw driver Vilas Mahadevrao Gaikwad, who was allegedly killed under the mistaken belief that he was a Muslim. A two-judge bench expressed the necessity of determining whether the murder was communally motivated. The Court highlighted a significant lapse by the Akola police for not registering a first information report (FIR) concerning the assault on Sharif, despite evident circumstances.

The Court found the Akola police's conduct highly inadequate, as crucial steps like registering an FIR and acting upon the victim's written complaint to the Superintendent of Police were overlooked. Highlighting the police's obligation to act without bias, the Court ordered the Maharashtra government to take disciplinary action against officials who neglected their duties. The SIT is tasked with presenting its findings within three months.