A vessel and a pumping station were set ablaze after a drone attack at the oil-loading port of Primorsk in Russia's north-western Leningrad region, according to regional governor Alexander Drozdenko. The incident occurred at the Baltic Sea port, sparking immediate concern over potential environmental repercussions.

Drozdenko confirmed on Friday that the fire on the vessel was eventually extinguished, averting any immediate risk of an oil spill. He refrained from specifying the type of vessel involved in the incident. The attack highlighted vulnerabilities at the port, situated on the Gulf of Finland near St Petersburg.

Authorities also reported that more than 30 drones were destroyed in the region. Notably absent from the official communication was any reference to the ongoing conflict with Ukraine, which has seen heightened drone warfare activities.

