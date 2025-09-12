Left Menu

Drone Attack Ignites Fire at Primorsk Oil Port

A vessel and pumping station caught fire following a drone attack at Russia's Primorsk oil port in Leningrad. The fire was extinguished, and no oil spill threat was reported. Over 30 drones were destroyed, and there was no mention of the ongoing Ukraine conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 12-09-2025 12:10 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 12:10 IST
Drone Attack Ignites Fire at Primorsk Oil Port
  • Russia

A vessel and a pumping station were set ablaze after a drone attack at the oil-loading port of Primorsk in Russia's north-western Leningrad region, according to regional governor Alexander Drozdenko. The incident occurred at the Baltic Sea port, sparking immediate concern over potential environmental repercussions.

Drozdenko confirmed on Friday that the fire on the vessel was eventually extinguished, averting any immediate risk of an oil spill. He refrained from specifying the type of vessel involved in the incident. The attack highlighted vulnerabilities at the port, situated on the Gulf of Finland near St Petersburg.

Authorities also reported that more than 30 drones were destroyed in the region. Notably absent from the official communication was any reference to the ongoing conflict with Ukraine, which has seen heightened drone warfare activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

