Delhi High Court Faces Bomb Threat Leading to Mass Evacuation
A bomb threat has led to panic and swift evacuation at Delhi High Court on Friday after receiving an email warning. The email, sourced from 'kanimozhi.thevidiya@outlook.com,' claims bombs placed within the premises, hinting at involvement from Pakistan. Similar threats were also recently directed at other Delhi institutions.
On Friday, an alarming email warning of a bomb threat sent to the Delhi High Court caused significant disruption and fear within the court premises, police sources reported. The email reportedly cited a conspiracy involving Pakistan and threatened explosive devices placed in the court.
The email, sent from 'kanimozhi.thevidiya@outlook.com,' warned that three bombs were planted around the court and urged evacuation by 2 pm. Allegations in the email also suggested longstanding infiltration within Delhi policing since 2017, demanding serious attention.
Chaos ensued as court officials, lawyers, and visitors hastily evacuated the area, creating a scene of panic. Previous similar threats had been issued to other institutions, all deemed hoaxes after police inquiries. Authorities remain on high alert, assuring public safety amid rising security concerns in the city.
(With inputs from agencies.)
