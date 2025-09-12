Tragic Loss in Wayanad: Congress Leader Found Dead

Congress leader Jose Nelledam, an influential member of Wayanad's Mullankolli Grama Panchayat, was discovered dead in a pond adjacent to his residence on Friday. Preliminary findings from Kerala police indicate that he seemingly attempted suicide by slashing his wrist, ingesting poison, and subsequently leaping into the water.

A neighbor spotted him and promptly rushed him to a private healthcare facility in Pulpally, where he was declared dead on arrival. Jose represented the second ward, Bhoothanamkunnu, within Mullankolli and had been embroiled in controversy linked to a false case against fellow Congress affiliate, Thankachan, who was recently exonerated by the judiciary.

The Pulpally police have initiated a probe to determine the circumstances surrounding Nelledam's demise, which occurs during Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's significant 10-day tour of her constituency in Wayanad. Further updates are awaited as investigations proceed.

(With inputs from agencies.)