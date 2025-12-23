The Rise of Priyanka Gandhi: A Future Political Leader in the Making

Businessman Robert Vadra has voiced strong support for his wife, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's political career, suggesting her potential to attain a top leadership role. He believes she possesses qualities reminiscent of her grandmother, former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Vadra was responding to Congress MP Imran Masood's remarks, which likened Priyanka to Indira Gandhi, commending her potential leadership in light of current challenges faced by Hindu minorities in Bangladesh. Masood believes Priyanka could prove an equally strong prime minister.

Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Shehzaad Poonawalla claims Congress faces internal strife, with members advocating for Priyanka over Rahul Gandhi, suggesting an evolving dynamic within the party's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)