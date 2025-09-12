Left Menu

Coal India Boosts Worker Safety and Unity with Historic Reforms

Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy announced Coal India's initiative to enhance workers' ex gratia to Rs 25 lakh. The company will introduce uniforms for employees to promote unity. Additional insurance of Rs 1 crore for employees and Rs 40 lakh for contractual workers will be provided. Reforms aim to reduce coal imports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 12-09-2025 14:16 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 14:16 IST
Coal India Boosts Worker Safety and Unity with Historic Reforms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Coal Minister, G Kishan Reddy, declared that Coal India Ltd. (CIL) has taken significant steps to improve worker safety and unity. The ex gratia payment for mine accidents will increase to Rs 25 lakh from Rs 15 lakh, marking a pivotal change for the nation's largest mining company.

Coal India, for the first time since Independence, will introduce uniforms for all employees, including high-ranking officials, to foster a culture of discipline and unity. This change aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, coinciding with Vishwakarma Diwas, symbolizing a new era for the company.

Furthermore, CIL will offer additional accidental insurance, providing Rs 1 crore coverage for its employees and Rs 40 lakh for contractual workers. These reforms aim to decrease reliance on coal imports, save Rs 60,000 crore, and support ongoing transparency in sectoral reforms. Exploration work in Argentina and Zambia reflects India's global collaboration in the industry.

TRENDING

1
China's Credit Conundrum: Loans Fall Amid Economic Struggles

China's Credit Conundrum: Loans Fall Amid Economic Struggles

 Global
2
Denmark's Missile Fuel Production: A New Firestorm?

Denmark's Missile Fuel Production: A New Firestorm?

 Global
3
Modi's Milestone Visit to Manipur: A Push for Peace and Progress

Modi's Milestone Visit to Manipur: A Push for Peace and Progress

 India
4
Albania's Virtual Minister Diella: A New Dawn in Anti-Corruption

Albania's Virtual Minister Diella: A New Dawn in Anti-Corruption

 Albania

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025