Coal India Boosts Worker Safety and Unity with Historic Reforms

The Union Coal Minister, G Kishan Reddy, declared that Coal India Ltd. (CIL) has taken significant steps to improve worker safety and unity. The ex gratia payment for mine accidents will increase to Rs 25 lakh from Rs 15 lakh, marking a pivotal change for the nation's largest mining company.

Coal India, for the first time since Independence, will introduce uniforms for all employees, including high-ranking officials, to foster a culture of discipline and unity. This change aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, coinciding with Vishwakarma Diwas, symbolizing a new era for the company.

Furthermore, CIL will offer additional accidental insurance, providing Rs 1 crore coverage for its employees and Rs 40 lakh for contractual workers. These reforms aim to decrease reliance on coal imports, save Rs 60,000 crore, and support ongoing transparency in sectoral reforms. Exploration work in Argentina and Zambia reflects India's global collaboration in the industry.