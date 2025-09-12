Left Menu

Bastar: India’s Next Industrial and Cultural Hub

Chhattisgarh is transforming Bastar into an industrial hub, with events like the Bastar Investor Connect attracting global investments. The state's new Industrial Policy aims to boost local entrepreneurship, enhance job creation, and preserve Bastar's tribal heritage, offering incentives for significant projects and promoting diverse sectors.

Updated: 12-09-2025 14:33 IST
Bastar: India’s Next Industrial and Cultural Hub
Founder of Bastar Food Firm, Raziya Shaikh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

The Chhattisgarh government is making strides to turn the Bastar region into a bustling industrial and employment hub, all under the framework of its Industrial Development Policy 2024-30. This initiative was spotlighted during the Bastar Investor Connect event, hosted by the state's Commerce and Industry Department. Notably, the region has drawn the attention of international investors, with significant interest from companies in London, as cited by Bastar Food Firm's founder, Raziya Shaikh.

Shaikh underscored the importance of aligning investments with Bastar's natural heritage, expressing hope that new investments would respect and preserve the region's indigenous culture. Despite initial apprehensions about investing in Bastar, she highlighted the significant scope and untapped potential for investment in the area.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai announced ongoing Investor Connect events, emphasizing their role in bolstering small-scale industries. He highlighted the new policy's incentives for SC/ST individuals and women entrepreneurs. The policy is poised to unlock regional development across Chhattisgarh, fostering entrepreneurship and creating robust job opportunities while safeguarding Bastar's cultural identity.

