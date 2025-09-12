Delhi Police Crack Down on Camel-Led Liquor Smuggling Operation

In a remarkable operation against illicit activities, Delhi Police successfully apprehended five individuals engaged in smuggling liquor by using an unconventional method—camels. The arrests followed the discovery of 42 cartons of illicit liquor and 24 bottles of beer, marking a significant bust in the illegal trade between Faridabad and Delhi.

The innovative smuggling method was uncovered when police officials laid a meticulous trap and intercepted the camel-drawn convoy. This operation underscored the increasing pressure on bootleggers due to heightened vigilance along traditional routes, forcing them to exploit more obscure paths to avoid detection.

Meanwhile, police efforts also led to the detention of four illegal Bangladeshi migrants in Kapashera. Acting on a tip-off, officers apprehended the individuals who failed to present valid identification documents, further showcasing the diverse measures being employed to counter illegal activities in the region.