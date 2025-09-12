Safe Haven: A New Play and Learning Space for Children in Tawang

The 763 Border Roads Task Force (BRTF) under the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has launched a special initiative, creating a dedicated play and learning room for the children of laborers in Tawang district, Arunachal Pradesh. This innovative facility aims to provide a safe, nurturing space for children.

According to Guwahati-based Defence Spokesperson Lt Col Mahendra Rawat, the initiative not only supports the educational needs of the children but also eases the childcare responsibilities of female laborers who simultaneously manage demanding road construction work.

The newly established room, located within BRTF premises, comes equipped with educational materials, a supervised play area, and facilities for mothers. Clean drinking water is also provided, ensuring a healthy and hygienic environment for both children and caregivers.

(With inputs from agencies.)