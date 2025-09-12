Govt's Bold Move: 23.5% Boost in Opium Cultivation Licenses Announced

In a significant policy announcement, the Union Government revealed its licensing strategy for the 2025-26 opium crop year, expanding opportunities for cultivation across Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh. The annual licensing policy forecasts the inclusion of approximately 1.21 lakh farmers, marking a notable 23.5% increase compared to the previous crop year.

An estimated 15,000 additional farmers will now engage in opium cultivation, ensuring a steady supply of alkaloids crucial for medical and palliative care. The Government continues to bolster processing capacities through self-reliant initiatives, aligning with the goal of maintaining a consistent supply of essential narcotic drugs.

The policy highlights include provisions for high-performing farmers who achieve yields of above 900 kg/hectare to transition back to traditional opium gum farming, thereby increasing production yields. Additionally, the government promotes inclusivity by digitizing cultivator data and offering relaxed eligibility criteria, while suspending licenses for those not meeting yield benchmarks.

