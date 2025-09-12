INTOSAI Meetings in India Propel International Cooperation in IT Audits

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India, K Sanjay Murthy, hosted the 34th Annual Meeting of the INTOSAI Working Group on IT Audit (WGITA) and the 17th Steering Committee Meeting of the INTOSAI Knowledge Sharing Committee (KSC) in Hyderabad. The four-day event, concluding on Friday, witnessed participation from delegates representing Supreme Audit Institutions (SAIs) from 29 countries, alongside global partner organizations and domain experts.

Throughout the meetings, significant discussions focused on the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI), new technologies, and digital tools to bolster public auditing processes, transparency, and citizen-centric governance. Notably, the gathering facilitated meaningful collaboration, exchanging innovative ideas and leveraging collective expertise. WGITA members assessed progress on the 2023-25 work plan, advancing audit matrices for the IT Audit Handbook, releasing INTOSAI Guidance-5101 on System Security Audits, and drafting new evaluation standards for information systems. Acknowledgment was given for efforts in maintaining the IT Audit Database and hosting knowledge-sharing webinars.

A pivotal achievement was the adoption of the 2026-28 Work Plan, emphasizing cybersecurity audits and IoT-facilitated remote audits. Research, capacity building, and the development of new audit methodologies will continue to be central commitments. In a collaborative venture with IIT Madras, SAI India unveiled plans to develop a Large Language Model (LLM) trained on audit-specific reports. Additionally, a nine-month AI/ML certification program, open to global SAIs, was announced. Contributions from SAIs in China and Egypt, along with the INTOSAI Development Initiative (IDI), EUROSAI IT Working Group, and AFROSAI-E, underscored the enduring importance of international cooperation.

During the 17th KSC Steering Committee Meeting, participants commended the various working groups for advancing collaborative learning within the Knowledge Sharing Committee. Strategic insights and regional perspectives were shared by the INTOSAI General Secretariat, IDI, and the Czech Republic's SAI. One notable highlight was India's demonstration of the PM GatiShakti initiative, illustrating how AI, GIS, and big data are transforming infrastructure planning and monitoring worldwide.

The committee finalized administrative matters, including revisions to KSC's Terms of Reference, approving reports and motions, allocating Goal Chair roles, and confirming Egypt as the next venue. CAG K Sanjay Murthy, in his closing remarks, applauded the enthusiastic engagement of all delegates, underscoring the pivotal role of technology in fostering transparency, accountability, and good governance.

The successful conclusion of these high-level meetings underscores INTOSAI's dedication to innovative, collaborative public sector auditing, highlighting India's pivotal role in promoting transparent and accountable governance. (ANI)