Left Menu

INTOSAI Meetings in India Propel International Cooperation in IT Audits

The 34th Annual INTOSAI WGITA Meeting and 17th KSC Steering Committee conclaves in Hyderabad, hosted by India's Comptroller and Auditor General, K Sanjay Murthy, ended successfully. Delegates from 29 countries discussed AI, emerging tech, and digital tools to enhance public auditing, transparency, and governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 17:17 IST
INTOSAI Meetings in India Propel International Cooperation in IT Audits
CAG K Sanjay Murthy. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India, K Sanjay Murthy, hosted the 34th Annual Meeting of the INTOSAI Working Group on IT Audit (WGITA) and the 17th Steering Committee Meeting of the INTOSAI Knowledge Sharing Committee (KSC) in Hyderabad. The four-day event, concluding on Friday, witnessed participation from delegates representing Supreme Audit Institutions (SAIs) from 29 countries, alongside global partner organizations and domain experts.

Throughout the meetings, significant discussions focused on the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI), new technologies, and digital tools to bolster public auditing processes, transparency, and citizen-centric governance. Notably, the gathering facilitated meaningful collaboration, exchanging innovative ideas and leveraging collective expertise. WGITA members assessed progress on the 2023-25 work plan, advancing audit matrices for the IT Audit Handbook, releasing INTOSAI Guidance-5101 on System Security Audits, and drafting new evaluation standards for information systems. Acknowledgment was given for efforts in maintaining the IT Audit Database and hosting knowledge-sharing webinars.

A pivotal achievement was the adoption of the 2026-28 Work Plan, emphasizing cybersecurity audits and IoT-facilitated remote audits. Research, capacity building, and the development of new audit methodologies will continue to be central commitments. In a collaborative venture with IIT Madras, SAI India unveiled plans to develop a Large Language Model (LLM) trained on audit-specific reports. Additionally, a nine-month AI/ML certification program, open to global SAIs, was announced. Contributions from SAIs in China and Egypt, along with the INTOSAI Development Initiative (IDI), EUROSAI IT Working Group, and AFROSAI-E, underscored the enduring importance of international cooperation.

During the 17th KSC Steering Committee Meeting, participants commended the various working groups for advancing collaborative learning within the Knowledge Sharing Committee. Strategic insights and regional perspectives were shared by the INTOSAI General Secretariat, IDI, and the Czech Republic's SAI. One notable highlight was India's demonstration of the PM GatiShakti initiative, illustrating how AI, GIS, and big data are transforming infrastructure planning and monitoring worldwide.

The committee finalized administrative matters, including revisions to KSC's Terms of Reference, approving reports and motions, allocating Goal Chair roles, and confirming Egypt as the next venue. CAG K Sanjay Murthy, in his closing remarks, applauded the enthusiastic engagement of all delegates, underscoring the pivotal role of technology in fostering transparency, accountability, and good governance.

The successful conclusion of these high-level meetings underscores INTOSAI's dedication to innovative, collaborative public sector auditing, highlighting India's pivotal role in promoting transparent and accountable governance. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Bengaluru FC Unveils Pioneering Sports Excellence Centre

Bengaluru FC Unveils Pioneering Sports Excellence Centre

 Global
2
Sebi Unveils IPO Reforms, Eases Foreign Investor Entry in Bold Move

Sebi Unveils IPO Reforms, Eases Foreign Investor Entry in Bold Move

 India
3
Exiled Belarusian Prisoners Thank Trump Amid Forced Deportation Controversy

Exiled Belarusian Prisoners Thank Trump Amid Forced Deportation Controversy

 Global
4
Controversy Surrounds Adani's Coal Mining Project in Madhya Pradesh

Controversy Surrounds Adani's Coal Mining Project in Madhya Pradesh

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025