Haryana Boosts Healthcare: 500 Doctors to be Recruited Amid Hospital Overhaul

Haryana Health Minister Aarti Singh Rao announced the recruitment of 500 doctors to tackle staff shortages in government hospitals. During a surprise inspection at LNJP Hospital, she addressed cleanliness issues and emphasized the importance of upgrading facilities as well as health vigilance post-floods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 17:53 IST
Haryana Health Minister Aarti Singh Rao (Photo/ @ArtiSinghRao2). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a major move to alleviate doctor shortages in government hospitals, Haryana Health Minister Aarti Singh Rao announced on Friday that the state intends to recruit 500 medical professionals imminently. The recruitment proposal is ready, and the hiring process will commence soon, according to Rao's statement.

Rao's announcement followed an unannounced inspection of LNJP Hospital in Kurukshetra. During her visit, she scrutinized the pharmacy and hospital wards, expressing dissatisfaction with unsanitary conditions, especially in the children's ward. Officers were directed to promptly address these issues to improve patient care.

Rao assured that essential medicines are sufficiently stocked and instructed health officials to provide necessary facilities without delay. The inspection also highlighted ongoing construction for a new hospital building, aimed at improving healthcare service delivery, with an emphasis on hygiene and facility upgrades.

Touching on recent flood impacts, the Minister reported that multiple districts have been affected, but health staff are actively monitoring the situation, offering free medications, and conducting anti-disease operations. PM Modi's commendation of Kurukshetra's malaria control efforts was also acknowledged by Rao. Key officials accompanied the Minister during her visit.

