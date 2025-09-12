Drone Disruption: Ukrainian Attack on Russia's Primorsk Oil Hub

In a significant escalation, a Ukrainian drone attack on Russia's Primorsk port has resulted in the suspension of operations at the country's largest oil terminal. This attack marks the first of its kind, targeting Primorsk and causing fires on several vessels.

The move is a part of Ukraine's strengthened strategy to disrupt Russian energy infrastructure as peace talks have stalled. By targeting the energy sector, Ukraine aims to cut off a major revenue source for Russia amid the ongoing war.

In response to the ongoing drone strikes, Russia has adjusted its crude export plans from western ports, increasing the output to mitigate the impact of reduced local demand due to targeted attacks on domestic facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)