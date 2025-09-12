Left Menu

Drone Disruption: Ukrainian Attack on Russia's Primorsk Oil Hub

A Ukrainian drone attack targeted Russia's Primorsk port, suspending operations at its largest oil terminal. The first strike of its kind ignited fires on vessels, escalating Ukraine's strategy to hamper Russia's energy sector amid ongoing war tensions. In response, Russia increased crude exports from western ports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 18:01 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 18:01 IST
Drone Disruption: Ukrainian Attack on Russia's Primorsk Oil Hub
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant escalation, a Ukrainian drone attack on Russia's Primorsk port has resulted in the suspension of operations at the country's largest oil terminal. This attack marks the first of its kind, targeting Primorsk and causing fires on several vessels.

The move is a part of Ukraine's strengthened strategy to disrupt Russian energy infrastructure as peace talks have stalled. By targeting the energy sector, Ukraine aims to cut off a major revenue source for Russia amid the ongoing war.

In response to the ongoing drone strikes, Russia has adjusted its crude export plans from western ports, increasing the output to mitigate the impact of reduced local demand due to targeted attacks on domestic facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

