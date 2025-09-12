Infosys Surges with Landmark Share Buyback
Infosys' stock rose by 1% after the IT giant announced an Rs 18,000 crore share buyback. The buyback includes 10 crore equity shares at Rs 1,800 each, a 19% premium. Infosys seeks shareholder approval for this initiative, matching TCS's significant buyback from 2022.
Infosys saw its stock climb 1% on Friday following the announcement of a significant share buyback, valued at Rs 18,000 crore. The firm plans to acquire 10 crore fully paid-up equity shares at Rs 1,800 each, marking a premium of around 19% over the previous closing price.
The company's shares closed at Rs 1,525.55 on the BSE, reflecting a rise of 1.06%, while edging higher to Rs 1,544.65 during the day's trading. On the NSE, the stock similarly registered a gain of 1.05%, further boosting Infosys' market valuation by Rs 6,685.85 crore to Rs 6,33,773.30 crore.
At a board meeting on September 11, 2025, Infosys decided to proceed with this buyback program, which aligns with IT major TCS's record buyback from 2022, intended to enhance shareholder value. The initiative awaits approval from shareholders to move forward.
