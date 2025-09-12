Left Menu

Singareni Collieries Diversifies Beyond Coal, Eyes Green Energy and Critical Minerals

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka announced Singareni Collieries' expansion beyond coal mining into thermal, solar, and green energy, alongside new ventures in critical minerals like gold and copper. The company aims to bolster its operations and create job opportunities, vying to sustain its long-term viability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 12-09-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 20:55 IST
Singareni Collieries Diversifies Beyond Coal, Eyes Green Energy and Critical Minerals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), a major government-owned coal mining entity, is set to broaden its horizons beyond traditional coal mining. Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka revealed the company's plans to diversify into thermal, solar, and green energy sectors.

Vikramarka announced that the company has secured a lucrative exploration license for critical minerals including gold and copper in Karnataka, enhancing its portfolio and financial prospects. These moves are meant to invigorate SCCL's growth and employment potential.

He also noted past missed opportunities, attributing a loss of revenue to non-participation in coal auctions by the previous government, and urged future participation to ensure sustainable coal production as reserves dwindle. Singareni plans to explore global opportunities via the newly conceived "Singareni Global."

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FAA Proposes $3.1 Million Fine on Boeing for Safety Breaches

FAA Proposes $3.1 Million Fine on Boeing for Safety Breaches

 United States
2
Surge in Foreign Investors: Sebi Reports Dramatic Rise in Registrations

Surge in Foreign Investors: Sebi Reports Dramatic Rise in Registrations

 India
3
Sushila Karki takes oath as Nepal’s first woman prime minister.

Sushila Karki takes oath as Nepal’s first woman prime minister.

 Global
4
Super Cup Kickoff: Indian Super League Clubs Gear Up for Season Opener

Super Cup Kickoff: Indian Super League Clubs Gear Up for Season Opener

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025