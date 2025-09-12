Left Menu

Bihar Deputy CM Accuses Mahagathbandhan of Insulting State's Citizens

Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister, Samrat Chaudhary, criticizes the Mahagathbandhan, particularly Congress and DMK, for disrespectful comments about Bihar. The controversy follows a viral AI video and comments by Tamil Nadu's Durai Murugan distinguishing Tamil Nadu's political acumen from Bihar. The remarks coincide with national discussions on revising electoral rolls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 22:17 IST
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a heated political exchange, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary lambasted the Mahagathbandhan, calling out Congress and the DMK for their derogatory remarks towards Bihari people. In his statements to ANI, Chaudhary accused Congress of having a legacy of insult, reacting to a controversial AI video shared by Bihar Congress.

The AI-generated video depicted Prime Minister Narendra Modi being scolded by his late mother, prompting further criticism from Chaudhary. Alongside, Chaudhary expressed discontent over remarks made by DMK leader Durai Murugan, who claimed, "The people of Mahagathbandhan can only abuse the people of Bihar."

The comments came in the wake of Durai Murugan's controversial statement during discussions of a Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, where he asserted that "Tamil Nadu is not Bihar" in terms of political awareness. This discussion arose amidst a national conference of Chief Electoral Officers assessing the readiness for this electoral roll revision. The conference, the third of its kind this year, was led by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar alongside other election officials.

