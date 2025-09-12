Left Menu

Chhattisgarh's Bold Stance Against Naxalism: Forces Achieve Major Victory

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai praised security forces for their efforts against Naxalism. The recent success involved the neutralization of 10 Naxals, including a key commander. Union Home Minister Amit Shah reinforced the pledge to eradicate Naxalism from the state by 2026, emphasizing a recent mass surrender as progress.

In a decisive operation, Chhattisgarh's battle against Naxalism saw a significant breakthrough as security forces neutralized 10 Naxals, including a senior commander, during an encounter in Gariaband. The state's Chief Minister, Vishnu Deo Sai, commended the bravery of the forces involved, highlighting their relentless focus since his government assumed office.

The operation, conducted on Thursday, involved a strategic intelligence-backed assault by CRPF's Cobra commandos, Chhattisgarh Police, and the District Reserve Guard, resulting in the elimination of high-profile Naxal Manoj alias Modem Balkrishna. Union Home Minister Amit Shah acknowledged this success, reiterating a commitment to eradicating Naxalism in Chhattisgarh by 2026.

Security measures have intensified, fostering an environment where recent surrender and rehabilitation of 30 Naxals in Bijapur underscore positive outcomes of the state's policies. Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma urged remaining Naxals to reintegrate, stressing the state's dedication to development and peace. The ongoing operations signal a decisive move towards quelling red terror in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

