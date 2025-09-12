Union Minister Jitendra Singh Deploys Nanotech Water Filters in Kathua
Union Minister Jitendra Singh inspected flood-stricken Kathua, introducing nanotechnology-based water filters to avert disease. Safe drinking water access aims to combat post-flood health risks. Modern water purification, the first in this region, purifies 3,000 liters for communal use. Authorities plan immediate and long-term assistance for flood recovery.
Union Minister Jitendra Singh toured the flood-hit areas of Kathua district on Friday, deploying state-of-the-art, nanotechnology-enabled water filtration systems to provide safe drinking water and stave off potential disease outbreaks. The newly installed plants mark a regional first, promising purified water for affected communities.
During his briefing to the press, Singh highlighted the extensive flooding that left vast sections of agricultural land under water. He noted that while no physical harm had befallen residents, steps are being taken to prevent possible diseases. The deployment of nanotech filters is a core component of this preventive strategy.
Emphasizing collaboration, Singh shared that ongoing partnerships with local authorities could bring further industrial backing. The district commissioner has submitted detailed assistance estimates to Prime Minister Modi, who has assured comprehensive support. Rescue and recovery efforts continue, aided by national agencies including BRO and NHAI.
