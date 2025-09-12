SEBI's Landmark Reforms: Easing the Path for IPO Giants

The Sebi board has rolled out a series of groundbreaking reforms aimed at easing the path for large companies preparing for initial public offerings (IPOs) and making the Indian securities market more accessible to low-risk foreign investors.

The reforms, which include reducing mandatory offer requirements and extending minimum public shareholding deadlines, are expected to aid companies like NSE and Reliance Jio Infocomm, enabling them to list with smaller IPOs initially and gradually increase public shareholding. The Sebi, chaired by Tuhin Kanta Pandey, sees this move as a strategic step to alleviate the burden of large-scale equity dilution immediately after listing.

In addition to IPO reforms, the Sebi board is introducing the SWAGAT-FI framework to simplify compliance for foreign investors and expanding the definition of 'strategic investor' under REIT and InvIT norms. The regulator is also enhancing governance at market infrastructure institutions by mandating additional executive director appointments.

(With inputs from agencies.)