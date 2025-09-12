Left Menu

SEBI's Landmark Reforms: Easing the Path for IPO Giants

The Sebi board approved significant reforms to ease IPO processes for large companies and low-risk foreign investors. These changes include reducing mandatory offer requirements and extending deadlines for minimum public shareholding. The board also introduced measures to enhance market accessibility for low-risk foreign investors and reclassify REITs and InvITs to attract more capital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-09-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 22:29 IST
SEBI's Landmark Reforms: Easing the Path for IPO Giants
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Sebi board has rolled out a series of groundbreaking reforms aimed at easing the path for large companies preparing for initial public offerings (IPOs) and making the Indian securities market more accessible to low-risk foreign investors.

The reforms, which include reducing mandatory offer requirements and extending minimum public shareholding deadlines, are expected to aid companies like NSE and Reliance Jio Infocomm, enabling them to list with smaller IPOs initially and gradually increase public shareholding. The Sebi, chaired by Tuhin Kanta Pandey, sees this move as a strategic step to alleviate the burden of large-scale equity dilution immediately after listing.

In addition to IPO reforms, the Sebi board is introducing the SWAGAT-FI framework to simplify compliance for foreign investors and expanding the definition of 'strategic investor' under REIT and InvIT norms. The regulator is also enhancing governance at market infrastructure institutions by mandating additional executive director appointments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stabbing Incident Near Rohini's G3S Mall Sparks Investigation

Stabbing Incident Near Rohini's G3S Mall Sparks Investigation

 India
2
Coal India's Bold New Steps: Enhanced Benefits and Strategic Reforms

Coal India's Bold New Steps: Enhanced Benefits and Strategic Reforms

 India
3
Lakshya Sen and India's Top Badminton Duo Shine at Hong Kong Open Semis

Lakshya Sen and India's Top Badminton Duo Shine at Hong Kong Open Semis

 Global
4
Real Madrid's Ruediger Out with Thigh Injury

Real Madrid's Ruediger Out with Thigh Injury

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025