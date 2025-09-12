Prime Minister Modi Set to Transform Mizoram's Connectivity Landscape
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the Bairabi-Sairang rail line, directly connecting Aizawl to the railway network. This marks a significant leap in connectivity, with further infrastructure projects proposed in roads, energy, and sports, collectively valued at over Rs 9000 crore, aimed at bolstering regional development.
- Country:
- India
In a landmark development for Mizoram, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced plans to inaugurate the Bairabi-Sairang New Rail line, firmly integrating Aizawl into the country's railway network for the first time. As part of the visit, PM Modi will explore various infrastructure projects across diverse sectors, with an estimated value of over Rs 9000 crore.
During the visit, foundational stones for multiple infrastructure projects, including roads and sports complexes, will be laid. The initiatives aim to enhance logistics, connectivity, and sports facilities in the region, illustrating the government's commitment to comprehensive development in Mizoram's challenging topography.
Adding to these plans, PM Modi will flag off new express train services connecting Sairang with major Indian cities like Delhi, Guwahati, and Kolkata, a move expected to boost economic ties. In the road infrastructure sector, the Prime Minister will initiate key projects such as the Aizawl Bypass Road and the Chhimtuipui River Bridge, significantly reducing travel times and enhancing market access.
ALSO READ
Century-Old Elphinstone ROB Bows Out for Modern Connectivity
PM Modi's Landmark Mizoram Visit: A Boost to Connectivity and Development
PM Modi's Mizoram Visit: A Transformative Leap in Connectivity and Development
Haryana Takes Off: Hisar Airport Embarks on New Connectivity Era
India Set to Surpass US in Metro Rail Connectivity: Khattar