Tamil Nadu Launches Cashew Board to Boost Production and Exports
Tamil Nadu establishes a Cashew Board in Cuddalore to enhance production, safeguard producers, and increase exports. The board will provide Rs 10 crore to create jobs in cultivation, offer training in pest management and post-harvesting, and aim for self-sufficiency by reducing import dependency.
- Country:
- India
The Tamil Nadu government has established a Cashew Board, headquartered in Cuddalore, aimed at enhancing cashew production and exports. The board's creation seeks to protect the welfare of producers and workers within the state's flourishing cashew industry.
Currently, Tamil Nadu ranks fifth in cashew production in India, producing 43,460 metric tonnes this year and standing as the second largest exporter. The state is focusing on expansion, aiming to increase employment opportunities in cultivation and strengthen the sector through value addition, as emphasized by Agriculture Minister M R K Panneerselvam.
The newly formed board, announced by Chief Minister M K Stalin for the 2025-26 agriculture budget, carries a Rs 10 crore allocation. It comprises 12 members, including representatives from Tamil Nadu's agricultural institutions and departments, as well as key district farmers. The board aims to diminish import dependency, promoting self-sufficiency and equipping farmers with training in advanced agricultural practices and technologies.
ALSO READ
AI Revolution: Transforming Agriculture with Ethanol and Innovation
Maharashtra Agriculture Employees to Receive Laptops: Minister's Decision Overrides Tablet Proposal
Bisleri Revitalizes Ladakh's Agriculture with Third Reservoir Restoration
Can GM Crops Revolutionize Modern Agriculture?
India Emerges as Smallholder Agriculture Innovation Hub