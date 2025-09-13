Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Launches Cashew Board to Boost Production and Exports

Tamil Nadu establishes a Cashew Board in Cuddalore to enhance production, safeguard producers, and increase exports. The board will provide Rs 10 crore to create jobs in cultivation, offer training in pest management and post-harvesting, and aim for self-sufficiency by reducing import dependency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 13-09-2025 09:27 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 09:27 IST
Tamil Nadu Launches Cashew Board to Boost Production and Exports
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Tamil Nadu government has established a Cashew Board, headquartered in Cuddalore, aimed at enhancing cashew production and exports. The board's creation seeks to protect the welfare of producers and workers within the state's flourishing cashew industry.

Currently, Tamil Nadu ranks fifth in cashew production in India, producing 43,460 metric tonnes this year and standing as the second largest exporter. The state is focusing on expansion, aiming to increase employment opportunities in cultivation and strengthen the sector through value addition, as emphasized by Agriculture Minister M R K Panneerselvam.

The newly formed board, announced by Chief Minister M K Stalin for the 2025-26 agriculture budget, carries a Rs 10 crore allocation. It comprises 12 members, including representatives from Tamil Nadu's agricultural institutions and departments, as well as key district farmers. The board aims to diminish import dependency, promoting self-sufficiency and equipping farmers with training in advanced agricultural practices and technologies.

TRENDING

1
Griffin Leads Procore Championship Amidst Ryder Cup Buzz

Griffin Leads Procore Championship Amidst Ryder Cup Buzz

 India
2
Golden Triumphs and Grit at the Athletics World Championships

Golden Triumphs and Grit at the Athletics World Championships

 Global
3
John Daly's Unfortunate Record: A 19-Stroke Saga on the PGA Tour Champions

John Daly's Unfortunate Record: A 19-Stroke Saga on the PGA Tour Champions

 Global
4
Anthony Martial Joins Monterrey: A New Chapter in Mexican Football

Anthony Martial Joins Monterrey: A New Chapter in Mexican Football

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025