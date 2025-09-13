Tamil Nadu Launches Cashew Board to Boost Production and Exports

The Tamil Nadu government has established a Cashew Board, headquartered in Cuddalore, aimed at enhancing cashew production and exports. The board's creation seeks to protect the welfare of producers and workers within the state's flourishing cashew industry.

Currently, Tamil Nadu ranks fifth in cashew production in India, producing 43,460 metric tonnes this year and standing as the second largest exporter. The state is focusing on expansion, aiming to increase employment opportunities in cultivation and strengthen the sector through value addition, as emphasized by Agriculture Minister M R K Panneerselvam.

The newly formed board, announced by Chief Minister M K Stalin for the 2025-26 agriculture budget, carries a Rs 10 crore allocation. It comprises 12 members, including representatives from Tamil Nadu's agricultural institutions and departments, as well as key district farmers. The board aims to diminish import dependency, promoting self-sufficiency and equipping farmers with training in advanced agricultural practices and technologies.